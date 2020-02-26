Yesterday revisited

With the coming of the new invention called the automobile, the Spooner Livery Barn was doomed to fade into history. But business was booming in this 1910 photo. Identified in this photo are young Albert Harkness with his cap gun and dog, a frequent visitor to the Livery, which was operated by his father, John Harkness, seated in the center. Sheriff Sam Larson is seated at far right and had just paid Harkness $1 for transporting him to Shell Lake and back. A poster on the door reads, "W.L. Douglas – Best Remedy in the World, available at the Siegner Store." The Spooner Livery Barn was located on River Street.