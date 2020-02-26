20 YEARS AGO: THE YEAR WITHOUT A BIRKIE

FROM THE RECORD MARCH 1, 2000: Following the cancellation of the 28th American Birkebeiner, hundreds of skiers tried portions of the trail on Saturday at their own pace and in their own way, while wearing their Birkebeiner or Kortelopet bibs and even shorts or halter tops.

