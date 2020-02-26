By a half-ski length and two-tenths of a second, Murray Carter, 37, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada was the first skate skier over the American Birkebeiner 29K Kortelopet (Korte) finish line in Hayward on Friday, Feb. 21.
On a sunny day with 30-degree temps, Carter was the first of thousands of skiers to cross the finish line after 11:30 a.m. in a race that started at 10:15 a.m. near the OO Trailhead east of Seeley.
The other winners were teenagers: a 16-year-old taking the women's skate and two 18-year-olds earning firsts in the men's and women's classic.
Carter finished at 1:16:43.3, inching out Kieran Mullen of Hazelhurst, who came in second with 1:16:43.5. Thirdplace finisher Noah Straka of Wales, Wisconsin, came in at 1:16:45.8.
Carter said his tactic was to tuck in behind the other skiers across Lake Hayward where the wind was strong and then make his move on the International Bridge.
"I positioned myself when we came off the bridge and my skis were amazing," he said.
The first-place men's skate finisher described the course as "stunning" and "amazing."
Carter has skied 13 Birkies, but Friday was his first Korte. He watched the 2019 Korte and decided he had to give the Korte a try in 2020.
"Last year I was standing on Main Street where the Korte guys come in, and I said 'that looks like a lot of fun,'" he said.
But Carter wasn't finished. He skied his 14th Birkie on Saturday, taking 10th place overall, and first in his age group.
In the women's skate race, Mia Case, 16, of Minocqua, Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, won with 1:26:20.2.
Coming in second was Ingrid Halverson of Wayzata, Minnesota, at 1:28:33.1 and Nina Chosey of Madison at 1:30:42.6.
It was Case's third Korte.
"I really focused on pacing for this Korte," she said. "In past years, I've lost it to not pacing correctly, so I really, really focused on how I was feeling throughout the race. I focused on each hill and how I was going to attack it, and that's how I got through it.
"I think the most critical part of the course were the downhills. You can win on the uphills and lose on the downhills. The downhills really gain you a lot of time and speed. I think that's probably the most important part of this race."
Jacob Rochell-Share, 18, of Minneapolis, Southwest High School, took the men's classic in 1:21:13.9, followed by Ryan Thieme of Green Bay at 1:21:24 and Everett Olson of Snowmass Village, Colorado, at 1:21:50.9.
"It was slow at some points, but other than that it was pretty fast on the downhills," he said of the course.
Rochell-Share said he raced in a pack until the 8K point, and then he broke away on a hill.
"I was by myself for a bit, and then we skied together for awhile, and then I broke away again before the lake," he said.
The Minneapolis youth said his strength is double poling. He felt he could gain some separation over the flat lake where his double poling would be an advantage, and it worked as planned.
In the women's classic event, Johanna Craig, 18, of Tomahawk and also of Lakeland Nordic Ski Team, finished first at 1:32:37.
Placing second in the women's classic was Anna Schmidt of Saint Paul with 1:37:14.5, and third went to Marie-Caroline Godin of Bois D'Amont, France at 1:38:42.3.
Craig finished first in the same event in 2019 with 1:38.19. She improved her time this year by six minutes.
"My strategy was just to have fun," she said of her fourth Korte. "It's nice to be on top of the podium again."
Craig used a quick tempo going uphill as part of her strategy. Like the other racers, she mentioned one of the most difficult jaunts was across the open, windy Lake Hayward.
"The lake really hurt," she said. "It was hard but you can see the other side when you enter it, and it's nice to be almost done."
Craig will decide this Monday what college she will attend and ski with next year.
"It was super fun and I wish I could ski again next year, but I'll be skiing in college," she said.
