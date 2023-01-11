...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING...
Areas of light freezing drizzle, light snow, and fog are possible
this morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and
low visibilities for the morning commute.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of
ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution...
especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow
plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
For the second time in my journalistic career I was privileged to witness an eagle that had been rehabilitated released back into the wild. I also was gratified to see nearly 50 people come to watch as Phyllis took flight Sunday and talked with the veterinarian, volunteers and sponsors from Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital.
Phyllis had been injured near Drummond but transported to the Raptor Hospital near Spooner. And the bird was lucky she had veterinarian Kim Ammann and her volunteers on hand because it’s not easy from my experience to keep a nonprofit venture such as this open.
