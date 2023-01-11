For the second time in my journalistic career I was privileged to witness an eagle that had been rehabilitated released back into the wild. I also was gratified to see nearly 50 people come to watch as Phyllis took flight Sunday and talked with the veterinarian, volunteers and sponsors from Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital.

Phyllis had been injured near Drummond but transported to the Raptor Hospital near Spooner. And the bird was lucky she had veterinarian Kim Ammann and her volunteers on hand because it’s not easy from my experience to keep a nonprofit venture such as this open.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments