Back in 2010 when the last U.S. census was done, the recession-hamstrong economy and resultant high unemployment meant a lot of people were looking for jobs – and taking temporary work until they found permanent ones.
The Census Bureau does not have that luxury for the 2020 census.
Low unemployment has shrunk the pool of workers this time around. Like businesses across the country, the bureau is finding a shortage of workers.
"We did not have nearly as many challenges or struggles recruiting census takers like we do now," Rachael Manning, Census Bureau partnership specialist, said of the 2010 census.
To attract more workers,
