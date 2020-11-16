They call it a Purple Heart. It is awarded to those who had their bodies violently violated while serving our country.
The recipients weren’t asked whether they preferred a red or a blue heart. The recipients weren’t asked if it would be more peaceful at family reunions if they received a red or a blue heart. They were not asked as they lay there bleeding on someone else’s soil if they were thinking about which party they hoped controlled the White House, or the Senate, or the House or the Supreme Court. If the stories we are told are true, most of them were thinking about their mothers and their homes —not about voting. They call it a Purple Heart.
Most of us will never be in a position where a Purple Heart is possible. Even in the military, troops who are actively engaged in combat make up just 10% to 25% of the forces. All the rest are support personnel.
The blue hearts and the red hearts are so dismissive of each other they have been acting like something out of a ridiculous Dr. Seuss book. The blue hearts and the red hearts have been acting like their very own existence is contingent on the other side being defeated, humiliated, eviscerated.
Yet when one really has to lay it on the line to defend this 233-year-old experiment in democratic capitalism, they award them the Purple Heart. I believe the United States started in 1787 with the U.S. Constitution’s ratification, so my math is not bad. And they do not award a Purple Heart, WE award a Purple Heart. Neither is it a judgment call — you were wounded or you weren’t.
I come from an extremely large family that is extremely diverse. I am the middle child and am left-handed in a right-handed world. I have always been aware that there are sides to issues and people want you to take their side. What I have been aware of, though, more than others is that there are not just two sides but there is a third side called moderate. And, man, is that a lonely place when everyone wants you to take their side.
Being a Christian religious professional from an older denomination, I am also aware that there is sin, not just in THEM, but in everything and everyone. Nor are there any saviors out there. Salvation was taken care of about 1890 years by the only one perfect enough to make it happen. No one is perfect nor is any one party or system perfect. We simply decide which side we prefer to err on. In my own ministry I have chosen when it comes to grace or works to err on the side of works — hopefully graciously.
Jesus often found himself in attempted traps by people who thought themselves clever. They were essentially trying to get him to take a side because if you take a side then you are vulnerable to attack. He was asked if it was right to pay taxes. If he answered NO then he was in open rebellion to Rome and thus he would be a rebel and a zealot and subject to Roman punishment. If he said YES then he was not a loyal Jew and was committing open idolatry which is punishable by death. Jesus said, “Give to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s.”
Jesus was asked over 300 questions and he only ever answered three of them. People were trying to get him to take sides. He was too smart to take a side.
In church I expect people to be righteous and gracious. In relationships outside of church I expect competence. Just that. Competence. If you are great at being competent, great. If you are great at being competent you will probably get more business from me and I will send people your way. If you expect me to take a side it probably won’t happen.
The color purple was associated with royalty because purple dye came only from a mollusk in the waters off the coast of Tyre and it took thousands of these mollusks and a very complex and smelly process to capture just a little dye. Purple is not a primary color, it is a blend. Today we all get to wear purple because of a British chemist, Perkins, synthesized purple dye in the 19th century. And of course, kids today make purple all the time by simply mixing together blue and red.
It’s called a Purple Heart.
