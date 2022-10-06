Wisconsin Chryst Firing Football

University of Wisconsin football defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addresses reporters during a news conference announcing the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Leonhard has been named the team's interim coach.

Wisconsin visits Northwestern in its first game under interim coach Jim Leonhard after the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 55 points to Ohio State and Illinois. Northwestern has dropped four straight since beating Nebraska in Ireland and is 5-18 since beating the Badgers at home in 2020. The Wildcats lost 17-7 at Penn State last week.

Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

