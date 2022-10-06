...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
University of Wisconsin football defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addresses reporters during a news conference announcing the firing of head coach Paul Chryst in Madison, Wis. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Leonhard has been named the team's interim coach.
Wisconsin visits Northwestern in its first game under interim coach Jim Leonhard after the firing of Paul Chryst. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 55 points to Ohio State and Illinois. Northwestern has dropped four straight since beating Nebraska in Ireland and is 5-18 since beating the Badgers at home in 2020. The Wildcats lost 17-7 at Penn State last week.
Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern (1-4, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)
