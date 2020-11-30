The Wisconsin Singers, who have performed in mid-January at Hayward High School for the past 22 years, will not present a concert here in 2021, according to an announcement from HHS Choir Director Ben DiSera.
However, Hayward students from kindergarten through grade 12 are still scheduled to perform their winter sings in December.
“The (Wisconsin Singers) troupe has had many complications this year and have not been able to put together a show for this winter as they have in the past,” DiSera said. “Combined with the number of COVID cases on the rise here, it is not something that we are going to be able to overcome this year. But, as with everything else, we plan to have them back in 2022 for another show and I hope to see you all there.”
DiSera added that community members may have noticed that there were not any students selling wreaths this year.
“I know this is something that many of us look forward to every year as a start of the holiday season, but the Hayward School District has put a hold on all fundraisers this fall to minimize the student-to-community contact.
“We hope to be able to sell them again next fall so that our students can get back on track for preparing for our next out-of-state competition,” DiSera said.
He said the choir’s Veteran's Day program on Nov. 10 was a big success. “I want to thank everyone who came to watch in person and everyone who tuned in on the live stream. Our kids performed very well and I'm very proud of the adversity that they have had to overcome this school year.”
DiSera thanked everyone for their continued support of the HHS music program.
“Just know that our kids are still working hard to make music through all the hardships that this year has presented so far.”
The HHS Choirs are scheduled to present their holiday concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the high school. Other scheduled school concerts are:
Monday, Dec. 7: High school band concert, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10: Intermediate School concerts, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11: Primary School concert, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15: Middle school concerts: Band, 6 p.m.; choirs, 7 p.m.
