Artists looking to have their work featured on a piece of history have until July 15 to submit artwork for the 2021 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contests.

The contest is open to anyone 18 years of age or older living in Wisconsin who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, and applicants are asked to review contest rules carefully to ensure the eligibility of their entries.

