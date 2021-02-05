As Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.’s first feature-length film debuts at the Sundance Film Festival, one local family is hurting.
“Wild Indian” is the story of Makwa, a young Anishinaabe boy who, accompanied by his friend Ted-O, murders a schoolmate. After covering up the crime, the two boys go on to live very different lives. Finally, as adults, they must face the truth of what they have done and what they have become.
The Bad River family of Bobby Mayotte says that story hits painfully close to home for them. Mayotte was 11 when he vanished in 1988. Despite intensive searches throughout the reservation and elsewhere, no sign of the youngster was found.
He remained missing for 15 years, until a pair of brothers, Wade and Francis Tutor, admitted they accidentally shot Mayotte when the three were playing with a rifle at the Tutor home.
In 2003, the brothers, then in their mid 20s, confessed to police that they feared no one would believe the death was accidental. Instead of reporting the incident, they buried Mayotte’s body in the back yard and kept it all a secret for years. A search of the property found human remains that were later identified as those of Mayotte.
The revelation stunned the Bad River community, and the shock was compounded when then-Ashland County District Attorney Sean Duffy announced that there would be no prosecution of the two youngsters, who were 11 and 12 at the time of the shooting.
In the 17 years since then, the Mayotte family has lived with their grief, and now they feel that their wounds are being reopened with the release of “Wild Indian.”
“I first heard about it in 2018 and a few months ago it popped up on Facebook,” said Hope Mayotte, Bobby Mayotte’s niece.
“I was beyond irate,” said Bobby’s brother, James Mayotte
Hope Mayotte said the filmmaker had never contacted her family to let them know the film was coming and might bear resemblance to their own experiences.
“They have not recognized the family or spoken with my grandma on this. Our family is about to suffer great traumatic pain as the showing of this Sundance movie plays this month,” she said. “As an Anishinaabe person he should of passed tobacco, spoke to our tribal elder-spiritual leader and given the respect and credit to the mother and family.”
James Mayotte said from what he has been able to find out, the movie deals with the traumatic effects on the life of the two young men involved in the shooting.
“They are being portrayed as the victims,” he said of the two men.
“It doesn’t make any sense to me, that they could do that and think that it’s OK, to think that we wouldn’t put the pieces together or think we wouldn’t say anything about it,” said Bridget Mayotte. “He shouldn’t have done something knowing that it was a family member from Odanah that this happened to.”
In an interview with the Daily Press, Corbine defended his work and said it had nothing to do with the Mayotte family.
“I could see (their) perspective if it were a retelling of their story. But it’s not,” he said. “It doesn’t even take place on a specific reservation. It just takes place in Wisconsin. It’s an exploration of feelings I have about my family, my cousins, my relationships with them.”
Corbine also was upset that so many rumors had spread on social media — and so many people leapt to conclusions — before anyone has even seen the film.
“‘Wild Indian’ is completely fictional, he said. “I can say with 100% confidence that it’s not based on any events. It’s a work of fiction. It’s not a retelling or exploration of any specific event. I think once the film is public it will be understood as a work of complete fiction.”
Nevertheless, the Mayotte family remains convinced that their loved one’s death is being exploited. James Mayotte said he is at a loss to know what to do about it as the film debuts.
“I guess we just keep doing what we’ve been doing for the past 20 years, but I don’t like the fact that our brother is being pushed aside,” he said.
“As the family we want people to know that this movie is about our family member who was murdered on the Bad River reservation,” said Hope Cadotte. “And for people to acknowledge the pain that it will bring my grandmother and family to have to live through watching a movie on his murder.”
