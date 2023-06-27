The Declaration of Independence and July Fourth are indelibly linked. But you may need to be an American history buff to know that the link is less direct than it may seem.

The Continental Congress declared American independence on July 2, even though the final wording of the Declaration of Independence had yet to be approved. That approval came two days later, which is why American independence is celebrated on July 4.

  

