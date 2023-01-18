Why is social dancing my favorite way to spend a Saturday evening?

First—it’s impossible not to smile when you hear an upbeat jig, played live, by a great band like Annie and the Oakleys. By instinct, your knees start bobbing and you want to dance. And that’s what we’re here for—to indulge in this timeless appreciation for good music and good friendships that our ancestors enjoyed, and the concept of a ‘barn dance’ our great-grandparents honed into a tidy little 2-hour package. And we get to carry on the tradition—all while you can’t stop smiling.

