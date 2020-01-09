One-seventh of Washburn County may not be represented after the spring election on April 7.
No one filed nomination papers in three of the 21 county board districts as of press time on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7. Candidates for city councils and village, school, and county boards had until 5 p.m. that day to file their nomination papers and secure a spot on the ballot.
Most of those on the ballot this year will be incumbents. Having more than two candidates in any race triggers a primary election in that contest, and none met that criteria.
Anyone who missed the filing deadline can run as a write-in candidate since their name would not be on the ballot.
At the federal level, a special election will be held this spring to fill Wisconsin’s District 7 seat that Rep. Sean Duffy vacated in September. The primary election on February 18 will narrow the field to two representatives of opposing parties. The Democratic candidates are Lawrence Dale and Tricia Zunker, and the Republicans are Jason Church and Tom Tiffany.
The winners of that primary will face off in a special May 12 election.
Washburn County Board
If a lack of candidates is any indication, the county board could see some vacancies come election time.
Three incumbents – David Haessig, Chris Thompson, and James Dohm – have decided not to run again, and no one has stepped up to be on the ballot in Haessig or Dohm’s district. Nor has anyone volunteered to serve on the board in District 19 since Steven “Fluffy” Sather resigned this past summer, and no one will be on the ballot in that district.
All of the candidates are incumbents, except Keith Trembath, who previously served on the board.
> D1 – Jerry Smith
> D2 – Linda Featherly.
> D3 – Mark Radzak.
> D4 – Sandy Johnson.
> D5 – Thomas Mackie.
> D6 – Cristina Masterjohn.
> D7 – Bob Olsgard.
> D8 – Tim Kessler
> D9 – Keith Trembath.
> D10 – Hank Graber.
> D11 – Dave Wilson.
> D12 – David Masterjohn.
> D13 – Dennis Wood.
> D14 – No candidate.
> D15 – Romaine Quinn
> D16 – No candidate.
> D17 – Jocelyn Ford.
> D18 – Robert Reiter.
> D19 – Vacant; no candidate.
> D20 – Stephen Smith.
> D21 – Clint Stariha.
Birchwood Village Board
Birchwood will have a caucus at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for the trustee positions presently held by Virginia Hurckman and Nancy Seffinga.
Minong Village Board
Three trustee positions are open: Incumbents Lloyd Wallace and Brenda Jelinek filed their nomination papers, and incumbent Andy Podratz registered as a write-in candidate.
Shell Lake City Council
Only the mayoral seat on the city council will be contested: Mayor Sally Peterson will face challenger Matt Dryden in the election.
Incumbent alderpersons are running unopposed for the four open seats: Mike Andrews and Brent Edlin in Ward 1 and Ken Schultz and Dan Harrington in Ward 2.
Spooner City Council
Spooner's council may see little change in its makeup: All of the candidates on the ballot will be incumbents. They are Mayor Gary Cuskey and District 1 Alderperson Richard Coquillette, District 2 Alderperson Carol Blizzard Dunn, and District 3 Alderperson Daryl Gabriel.
District 4 Alderperson Tim Donovan took out nomination papers but had indicated he does not plan to seek re-election, Clerk Pati Parker said on Tuesday afternoon.
That would leave no one on the ballot for that position.
The four-year term for municipal judge, currently Andrew Lawton, also will go before voters. He is not seeking re-election, and Katherine Stewart will be only candidate on the ballot.
Birchwood School Board
Jessica Downey’s seat is the only seat on the ballot this year, and she is the only candidate.
Northwood School Board
Michelle Manor’s seat, representing the town of Wascott, will the sole open seat, and she is looking toward re-election.
Shell Lake School District Board
Incumbents Nicole Tims and Matt Ciesielski will be the only candidates on the ballot for the two open seats.
Spooner Area School Board
The three members whose seats are up for election are held by Erin Burch, Robert Hoellen, and Nathaniel Melton.
Burch and Hoellen are not running for re-election. Melton will be on the ballot, along with Michelle Jepson.
