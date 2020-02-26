These are the questions that will be on the 2020 census.
1. How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020? 2. Were there any additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1? This would include children, relatives, and non-relatives. 3. Is this house, apartment, or mobile home (mark ONE box) ... ...Owned by you or someone in this household with a mortgage or loan? Include home equity loans. Is it owned by you or someone in this household free and clear (without a mortgage or loan)? Rented? Occupied without payment of rent? (Used to produce stats on homeownership and renting. 4. What is your telephone number? (Only asked in case a question arises about the household's census form.) 5. What is Person 1's name? 6. What is Person 1's sex? (Used to create statistics about males and females, which can be used in planning and funding government programs. Also be used to enforce laws, regulations, and policies against discrimination. The only choices are "male" and "female.")
2. Were there any additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1? This would include children, relatives, and non-relatives.
3. Is this house, apartment, or mobile home (mark ONE box) ...
...Owned by you or someone in this household with a mortgage or loan? Include home equity loans. Is it owned by you or someone in this household free and clear (without a mortgage or loan)? Rented? Occupied without payment of rent? (Used to produce stats on homeownership and renting.
4. What is your telephone number? (Only asked in case a question arises about the household's census form.)
5. What is Person 1's name?
6. What is Person 1's sex? (Used to create statistics about males and females, which can be used in planning and funding government programs. Also be used to enforce laws, regulations, and policies against discrimination. The only choices are "male" and "female.")
7. What is Person 1's age and what is Person 1's date of birth? (Used to understand size and characteristics of different age groups, and used to to plan and fund government programs that support specific age groups, including children and older adults.)
8. Is Person 1 of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin? (Used to create statistics about this ethnic group. This helps federal agencies monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.)
9. What is Person 1's race? (Used to create statistics about race and to analyze other statistics within racial groups. This data helps federal agencies monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.)
10. Print name of Person 2. (For each person, the census asks what the relation is to person #1, sex, age and birthday, the race, and whether the person is of Hispanic, Latin, or Spanish origin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.