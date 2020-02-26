Wendy Wise

Wendy M. Wise, 66, of Hayward passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Water's Edge Care Center in Hayward.
Wendy Marie Peterson was born Nov. 17, 1953, in Ashland, the daughter of Fred and Genevieve (Chapin) Peterson. She was raised in Drummond, and graduated from high school there in 1971. Wendy was joined in marriage to Gary Wise on May 12, 1973 at the Congregational Church in Hayward. She worked as a Deputy Treasurer for Sawyer County and then at the Sawyer County sheriff's office. After her work with the county Wendy took a dispatcher position with Todd's Ready Mix where she increased in responsibility, becoming a manager and spending more than 25 years. She cared deeply about her work and for those she worked with. Wendy enjoyed being in the yard, going for walks and flower gardening. She was a proud hockey mom and loved her time with her grandchildren.
Wendy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary; two children, Travis (Lisa) Wise of Madison and Brooke (Jerrod) Dahm of Cadott; and two grandchildren, Brody and Gracy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred Peterson.
A private family service was held for Wendy with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward. A gathering to celebrate Wendy's life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested any memorial gifts be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at www.v.org or 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
