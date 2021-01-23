Sales tax collected in 2019 (top number under each month) and 2020 (second number).

January

$106,979.46

$107,324.15

February

$97,873.17

$164,916.09

March

$81,699.64

$97,295.33

April

$79,771.86

$35,901.25

May

$101,134.95

$86,532.01

June

$107,688.99

$116,450.02$

July

$133,649.97

$169,678.64

August

$167,311.32

$161,168.02

September

$121,011.80

$142,214.45

October

$146,902.08

$171,210.87

November

$100,869.63

$139,482.02

December

$131,555.83

$134,312.06

Total

$1,376,448.70

$1,526,484.91

