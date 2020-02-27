The Rice Lake Warrior girls' basketball season ended Tuesday night with a 50-40 loss in a Division 2 regional opener at Medford.
The Medford Raiders move on with a 17-6 record, while Rice Lake ends at 6-17. The No. 7 seed Medford plays at No. 2 Onalaska on Friday.
Rice Lake was a No. 10 seed in regional play. The Warriors fell behind by 20-17 at halftime on Tuesday and were outscored 30-23 in the second half.
The Warriors got 10 points from Brynn Olson and eight from Callie Karstens, both sophomores.
Rice Lake closed out its Big Rivers season on the home court last Friday, losing to Hudson 52-35 to finish the conference campaign with a 1-11 mark.
Hudson finished at 10-2 for second place, a game behind champion River Falls at 11-1.
The Warriors trailed by only six at halftime, 26-20, but Hudson's Audrey Hatfield led her team's 26-15 advantage in the second half with eight points.
Olson and freshman Isabelle Schmidt scored eight points to lead Rice Lake.
Cameron advances
Elsewhere in the first round of girls basketball regional play Tuesday, Cameron defeated Chequamegon 65-22 in Division 4 to advance to Friday's regional semifinal.
Cameron, a No. 5 seed, will play at No. 4 Phillips, in a 7 p.m. start. The winner is back in action Saturday night to play the winner of Friday's No. 8 Shell Lake at No. 1 Colfax game.
Shell Lake advanced with a 61-51 win over Glenwood City.
