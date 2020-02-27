Warrior boys taking Division 2 regional trip to Medford

A trip to Medford will open Division 2 regional play for the Rice Lake Warriors boys basketball team Tuesday, March 3.
The Warriors posted only their second win of the season Monday with a 66-49 victory over Hayward in nonconference play.
For the Warriors, 0-11 in the Big Rivers and 2-19 overall, to avoid a winless Big Rivers Conference season, they will have to upset Hudson (7-4, 15-5) on the road in this Thursday night's regular season finale.
Boys basketball postseason play begins Tuesday. Rice Lake has a No. 11 seed in its sectional area, sending the Warriors to Medford, 17-4 and a No. 6 seed.
Medford has clinched the Great Northern Conference title and will eye an undefeated conference season when the Raiders play at Lakeland Minocqua this Thursday.
The Rice Lake vs. Medford winner advances to the regional semifinals Friday, March 6, in a trip to No. 3 seed New Rich
mond (18-3).
Rice Lake sophomore Alex Belongia scored 21 points in Monday's 66-49 win over Hayward (9-12) in Ole Olsen Gym.
With the win, the Warriors avenged a December loss at Hayward.
Rice Lake slowly pulled away in the first half, taking its first double-digit lead at 26-16 on Zach Widdes' three-pointer. The Warriors were up 35-26 at the half.
Belongia scored 11 points in the first half and 10 more in the second half for his 21 points. He had nine two-pointers and was three of three from the line.
Also for the Warriors, Judson Rikkers added 12 points and Nolan Rowe had 11.
Hayward got 18 points from Austin Wessel and 12 from Tommy Tiffany. The Hurricanes will wrap up their regular season this Thursday at Ladysmith before opening Division 3 regional play Tuesday, March 3, by hosting Ellsworth.
Rice Lake gave the Big Rivers' second place team Eau Claire North all it could handle on the home court last Thursday before falling 66-58.
"Our guys battled hard against a very good North team," said Warrior head coach Kevin Orr.
Rice Lake was down by 35-29 at halftime to the Huskies, who had defeated Rice Lake by 24 points in January.
Senior guard Dalton Banks led North with 23 points.
Rice Lake stayed in the game by hitting 10 three-pointers, including three by Nolan Rowe, who scored 22 points. Point guard Nick Schlampp buried four threes for all 12 of his points.
