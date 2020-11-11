The Great War. The trouble was brewing in Europe for a long time. Then on July 28, 1914, the heir to the Austrian-Hungarian throne, Archduke Franz Ferdinand, and his wife were assassinated by a Bosnian Serb. Austria-Hungary and Germany declared war on Serbia. Nations lined up against Austria-Hungary and Germany. Russia, Belgium, France, and Great Britain, and Serbia, while others declared their country neutral. The fighting began. It was a mechanized war with huge guns and airplanes, on the sea and under the sea. Men were living in trenches, and the terrain was called “no man’s land.”
Chemical weapons were being used, mustard gas and chlorine gas. This was used to get the soldiers out of the trenches. The gas would blow over the civilians as well as the fighting men. France was taken and England was barely holding on.
The U.S. was neutral at first. People wanted to stay out of foreign wars. We tried to help the Allies by shipping supplies to Europe but the U-Boats torpedoed and sank our merchant ships. The United States declared war on Germany on April 6, 1917.
There were 73,000 volunteers in the first six weeks. With 10 million men registered, 3 million were drafted. There was a determined war effort, and nationwide support for our troops.
The Battle of Verdun took place from February 21, 1916, to December 18, 1916. It was 300 days of shelling, the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. There were many thousands of casualties of German and French military and civilians. They left behind a wasteland. The city of Verdun was damaged, but there were nine towns wiped out completely. Nothing remains of them but grass. They were never rebuilt because of disturbing human remains and the possibility of live shells.
Ninety thousand American troops served with the British armies in France. Another 650,000 supplied the fighting men.
The first offensive of U.S. troops was in May of 1918, and in September they broke the “Hindenburg Line.” From September 26 to November 11, the First Army forced a retreat. Then on November 11, the armistice was declared. The officers signed the treaty that ended the war. It was to be the war that ended all wars, but 20 years later there was another world war.
