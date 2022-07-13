Thayer

Walter Joseph Thayer Jr., age 75, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Joe was born July 20, 1946, in Hayward, the son of Walter and Marie (Gokey) Thayer Sr. He was raised in New Post. Joe served in the US Army and was recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter. After his service he returned to LCO and raised his family. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and made sure his children knew how to hunt and fish. He also made time to play bingo.

