...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Northern Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake
Vermilion area, the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation,
the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake
area.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Walter Joseph Thayer Jr., age 75, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Joe was born July 20, 1946, in Hayward, the son of Walter and Marie (Gokey) Thayer Sr. He was raised in New Post. Joe served in the US Army and was recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter. After his service he returned to LCO and raised his family. Joe was an avid outdoorsman and made sure his children knew how to hunt and fish. He also made time to play bingo.
