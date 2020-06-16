Virgil Dean Moyer, 89, Hayward, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, Wisconsin. He was born October 1, 1930, in Radisson, the son of John Wallace and Esther Linnea (Lindell) Moyer. He was united in marriage to Virginia Grace Bell on November 12, 1954, in Pine City, Minnesota.
Virgil was raised in the Town of Bass Lake, Washburn County, and attended the Edgewood School. After living in St. Paul, Minnesota, Virgil served his country in the Korean War as a United States Marine before returning home to work for a local cranberry marsh. He then spent most of his career as a mechanic for the WDNR at the state nursery, retiring in 1986. Virgil enjoyed the outdoors of northern Wisconsin, especially hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Virginia Grace Moyer of Hayward; his son, Gary Virgil Moyer of Hayward; and many dear friends and relatives.
In addition to his parents, Virgil is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jean Moyer; and his son, Brian Denver Moyer.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
For additional information, please contact Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609; or leave condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
