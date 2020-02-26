Vendor cooks pizza in a fire truck

Bill Konkoly of the Eau Claire area is one of the many vendors who show up annually in the City of Hayward to support the American Birkebeiner participants and spectators.
But Konkoly jokes that he might be the only vendor who others call a "genius."
All kidding aside, he might not be a genius but he sure has a clever idea.
Konkoly is owner of Fire Truck Pizza and uses a 1982 Ford 800 fire truck, which he purchased from the Town of Marengo in Ashland County, to prepare pizzas from two firewood ovens inside the fire truck's water tanks.
Konkoly came up with the idea roughly six years ago when he began looking for a food truck.
He had already placed three wood-fire ovens in brick and mortar restaurants and another in a Ford truck, so the idea of adding two in an old fire truck didn't seem so far out there.
On Friday, Feb. 21, as people bought and ate his slices, Konkoly stood by his fire truck and tended to the pizzas inside the ovens and smiled to himself.
As he worked, several asked Konkoly, "Is that a real fire truck?"
He nodded his head and the look on some faces read, "Why didn't I think of that."
And for others, you could see they were thinking, "Genius, just pure genius."
