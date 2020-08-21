Vehicle fire at Sevenwinds Casino

Firefighters spray water on an SUV which was burning next to an outbuilding at the Sevenwinds Casino Friday morning, Aug. 21.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, LCO and Hayward fire departments responded to a vehicle fire next to an outbuilding at the Sevenwinds Casino. Tom Snider had parked his 2006 GMC Acadia SUV when it started smoking underneath the hood and caught fire. The fire spread from the engine to the front tires.

