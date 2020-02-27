The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Students from this area on the Dean's List include Micaela Murphy, of Cameron, majoring in Criminal Justice; Emily Richter majoring in chemistry, Amanda Stuart majoring in criminal justice, and Braeden Verbsky majoring in electrical engineering, all of Rice Lake.

