An Iron County man has been convicted of felony stalking after a two-day trial in Ashland County that was investigated and prosecuted by Bayfield County officials and presided over by a Douglas County judge.
Gerald Moon of Montreal was convicted of stalking and fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, Friday in Ashland County Court. He was acquitted of criminal trespass to dwelling.
The convictions stem from events in August 2018 in Ashland County, according to a Bayfield County District Attorney’s Office news release, which also said Moon used his employment as a delivery driver for UPS as a ploy to stalk his victim. Moon no longer works for the delivery service.
The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and Bayfield County District Attorney Kimberly Lawton handled the prosecution.
Douglas County Judge George Glonek presided over the case and is scheduled to sentence Moon on Feb. 14.
Moon faces a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to three years and six months, or both.
