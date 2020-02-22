Saturday

Wrestling

Ashland at WIAA Sectional at Osceola, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics

Ashland at Great Northern Conference Meet at Park Falls, 10 a.m.

Women's Hockey

Northland vs. UW-Superior, 4 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Bessemer at Bayfield, 7 p.m.

Washburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:15 p.m.

Frederic at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls Basketball WIAA Regionals

Ashland vs. Waupaca, 6 p.m.

Winter at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Butternut at South Shore, 7 p.m.

Bayfield at Siren, 7 p.m.

Birchwood at Drummond, 7 p.m.

Solon Springs at Luck, 7 p.m.

Webster at Mellen, 7 p.m.

Washburn at Northwood, 7 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments