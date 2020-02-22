Saturday
Wrestling
Ashland at WIAA Sectional at Osceola, 10 a.m.
Gymnastics
Ashland at Great Northern Conference Meet at Park Falls, 10 a.m.
Women's Hockey
Northland vs. UW-Superior, 4 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
Bessemer at Bayfield, 7 p.m.
Washburn at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7:15 p.m.
Frederic at South Shore, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Girls Basketball WIAA Regionals
Ashland vs. Waupaca, 6 p.m.
Winter at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Butternut at South Shore, 7 p.m.
Bayfield at Siren, 7 p.m.
Birchwood at Drummond, 7 p.m.
Solon Springs at Luck, 7 p.m.
Webster at Mellen, 7 p.m.
Washburn at Northwood, 7 p.m.
