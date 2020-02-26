EDGAR– Shell Lake Laker wrestlers Tyler Schunk, 31-10, wrestling at 126 lbs., and Blake Flach, 31-10, wrestling at 170 lbs., have qualified for the WIAA Division 3 State Tournament set for Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Here are the Shell Lake results from the Edgar Sectional.

Shell Lake Results 126 lbs.

Tyler Schunck (31-10) placed second and scored 15.0 team points.

Quarterfinal: Tyler Schunck won by major decision over Nick Fasbender (Cadott) 15-11.

Semifinal: Tyler Schunck won in the ultimate tie breaker 3-2 over Nate Stuart of Boyceville (30-14).

1st Place Match: Gavin Drexler (47-0) of Stratford won by pin fall over Tyler Schunck in 1:07.

2nd Place Match: Tyler Schunck won by no contest over Nate Stuart Boyceville (30-12).

170 lbs. Blake Flach (31-10) placed third and scored 13.0 team points

Quarterfinal: Blake Flach won by a 7-2 decision over Hunter Ford (40-8) of Stratford.

Semifinal: Blake Flach by pin fall over Beau Mullins (19-17) of Chequamegon) in 0:56.

1st Place Match: Brady Spaeth (43-0) of Cadott won by a 19-2 tech fall over Blake Flach.

2nd Place Match: Bryce Best (38-4) of Flambeau won by pin fall over Blake Flach in 0:48.

Also wrestling in the Edgar Sectional but not advancing to State were 126 lb. Tyler Schunk (31-10) and 220 lb. Seth Symond (25-16).

