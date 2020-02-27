A Barron man has been charged with child abuse after his 12-year-old daughter ran over half-a-mile to report that he'd hit her and broken her cell phone.
Matthew J. Siemers, 37, was charged on Feb. 19 in Barron County Circuit Court with child abuse-intentionally causing harm and two misdemeanors: criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
The criminal complaint states that Siemers picked up the girl and her two brothers after school and took them to his home.
At his home, the girl's book bag hit Siemers' leg, which caused him pain due to having burns on his legs.
After he yelled at her about the bag and the missing TV remote, he found the remote under her bookbag and threw it at her.
The girl told police that one of her brothers became obnoxious, and Siemers began to hit him. When she told Siemers not to hit him, he began hitting her and demanded her phone.
She did not give it to him because he destroyed her last one, according to the complaint. Siemers took possession of the phone, which he broke by repeatedly slamming it against his own head.
The complaint states that the girl went into the bathroom and tried to leave through the window, but Siemers barged in and told her if she ever tried to do that again, he would slit her throat and kill her.
They then sat down to watch TV while Siemers called the girl vulgar names and told her that everyone hates her, including him.
The girl left through the front door and ran over a half-mile to her mother's house.
She told police that while Siemers had been striking her, he had encouraged her brothers to also hit her.
When police asked one of her brothers where her facial bruising was from, the brother said, "Oh, dad," before then saying it had been him that punched her.
Siemers was released on a $2,000 signature bond, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.