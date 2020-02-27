The public is invited to a Bridal and Special Occasion Expo featuring good, giveaways and fashion on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turtle Lake School. General admission is $5, brides admitted for $4. The first 50 guests receive swag bags.
The expo is hosted by Venture Downtown, a committee of the Turtle Lake Chamber and sponsored by The Swan Beach Vendor Events. All proceeds benefit downtown Turtle Lake revitalization efforts. See more at turtlelakechamber.com/venture-downtown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.