The public is invited to a Bridal and Special Occasion Expo featuring good, giveaways and fashion on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Turtle Lake School. General admission is $5, brides admitted for $4. The first 50 guests receive swag bags.

The expo is hosted by Venture Downtown, a committee of the Turtle Lake Chamber and sponsored by The Swan Beach Vendor Events. All proceeds benefit downtown Turtle Lake revitalization efforts. See more at turtlelakechamber.com/venture-downtown.

