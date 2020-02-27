TRIED AND TRUE

INGREDIENTS
• 1 lb. white fish (patted dry, and cut into chunks)
• 1/4 cup plain yogurt
• 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 lemon
• 1 egg(s) (beaten)
• 3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
• 2 green onion (scallion), minced
• 1/2 tsp hot sauce
• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil.
DIRECTIONS
• Add enough water to fill a large skillet 2/3 full. Over medium heat, bring the water to simmering. Add the fish and simmer for 5-7 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through. Remove the fish chunks with a slotted spoon. Add the fish to a mixing bowl and let cool for 5 minutes.
• Drain any excess liquid from the bowl. Add the yogurt, mustard, lemon juice, salt, lemon zest, and egg and mix well. Add 1/2 cup of the bread crumbs plus the scallions and hot sauce and mix well. Shape the fish mixture into six cakes. Coat each side of the cakes lightly with the remaining bread crumbs. Add the cakes to a plate and refrigerate, covered, for 30 minutes.
• Remove the cakes from the refrigerator and let stand 5 minutes. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the cakes to the skillet and saute for about 5 minutes on each side, until golden brown.
• Makes 6 servings. Serving size: 1 cake.
