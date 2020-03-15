The temps rose into unusually high 40s on Sunday, Feb. 2, and there was some pooling of ice water, but cooler temps on Monday and the 10 degrees on Tuesday morning helped to keep trails intact and looking good for snowmobilers, skiers and fat bikers.
Snowmobile
On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau (HLVCB) called the snowmobile trails “excellent,” but also mentioned Lake Hayward is closed and encouraged riders on other lakes to stay on marked trails and be aware of plowed lake roads and the berms created by the road clearing, and also to be aware of fishing shacks and fishing gear, including those tip ups.
The Sawyer County Snowmobile ATV Alliance also posted on Monday, Feb. 3 that Lake Hayward is “closed until further notice,” and added, “Yesterday the Relic Riders finished closing the get-ons and the get-offs on Lake Hayward.”
Skiing
HLVCB also reports ski trails are in “excellent condition.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) reported the Birkie trail between Fire Tower and Highway OO had been groomed in the last 48 hours, but the rest of the system was more than 48 hours old.
“The crew was out working on the north half of the trail last night after weekend skiing and warmer weather,” the ABSF reported.
Fat bike
The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) reports that its staff has groomed approximately 50 miles of fat biking trails in Sawyer and Bayfield counties. “All groomed trails are currently in good to very good condition,” said CAMBA on Tuesday, Feb. 4. “Sunday’s warm weather caused them to settle down, then freeze up very hard without becoming icy. The weather forecast shows very little snow for the next week and good temperatures, so users should expect good riding conditions for the foreseeable future.”
CAMBA notes that its trails require several hours to “harden up” for riding after grooming and request that only bikes with tires 3.8 inches wide or wider and inflated between 4-6 psi be ridden over fat bike trails.
Snowshoeing is permitted on groomed bike trails in the county forest.
No walking or running of any kind is allowed on any of the groomed Hospital Gateway trails.
More info
To find current information on winter ski, snowmobile and ATV trails visit the HLVCB website: https://haywardlakes.com/.
Birkie ski trail updates are available at www.birkie.com/trail/#trail-conditions-map-trail-cams.
Other snowmobile and ATV conditions are available from the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance at https://sawyercountyalliance.com/.
Info on winter fat bike trails is available at https://www.cambatrails.org/trails/trail-conditions/.
