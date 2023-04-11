Everyone experiences stress in their life, but some types of stress are more than a daily nuisance. Toxic stress like poverty, discrimination, abuse, and housing insecurity are continuous stressors that create a constant state of fear and uncertainty.

When stress is persistent and threatening to a child, the impacts are toxic: damaging their developing brain and body, impacting their physical and mental health. Youth living in environments with consistently toxic levels of stress can have difficulty learning, working, behaving, and maintaining healthy relationships. Toxic stress and traumatic events impact adolescents’ decision-making, impulse control, and emotional regulation. These, in turn, impact their mental health.

