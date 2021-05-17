Fox, fisher, bear, beaver, and all other members of the
four-legged furred clans had been meeting every fall for as
long as any could remember, long since the Season of
Silence’s long retreat of icy sheets and blowing snows,
windy reminders of entire ages now lasting a few months,
keeping distant past from drifting into forgotten memory.
Their councils had long kept the reverence in remembrance
as they retold the stories of thundering footsteps once made
by wooly mammoths, the mountain ranges grown and
withered, the ancient cauldron turned into infinite lake,
the first two-leggeds who came, followed by those in boats,
who came in search of the food growing on water.
They’d made their peace with these, though shorelines now
delivered bearded men in boats. Unlike their two-legged
cousins, they came countless, like the stars, day and night,
burning stone into sculpted steel and glass, from which to
make a night-seeing-sun, turning like the owl’s head,
guiding ships to shores. The clans had never seen a
Fresnel Lens, concentric circles of glass honed, turning
dim light into a searching sun through densest night.
For generations now, some had counseled further retreat,
even as their numbers dwindled in the stacks, tides of
hides traded, sent east. But all listened to Bear, who
yawned, then spoke: “The sun and stars are meant to
guide us, and while we seek cover in storms, they come and
go, perhaps lost. We must not retreat, but stay, my friends,
to light the way to lost ways. Though many more surely pass,
remember, forgiveness gives up all hope for a better past.”
