...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
15 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged event with two
separate waves, one Monday and the second Tuesday. The second
wave should be less impactful to the Minnesota Arrowhead. The
highest accumulations will be south of Silver Bay. The snow
should be dry and fluffy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Happy Valentine’s Week, everyone! It’s me, Millefiori, and I am still celebrating that holiday of love because of all the love that has been shown to me since I got to be Pet of the Week last week.
Kind people have taken care of me, generous people have donated to help with my medical expenses, and thoughtful people have sent me all sorts of good wishes. And do you know what? It all helped! That’s the other reason I am celebrating, and all my friends at Helping PAWS are celebrating with me: My lab tests have come back and I am now cancer-free! Check out my photo with my pretty Valentine bandage over the spot where I had my surgery. If you look closely, you will see two little purple stitches peeking out from my bandage. I must be pretty special indeed to have color-coordinated stitches and bandages! In just a few more days I will get to have my stitches out and then I will be fully adoptable, all set to get a home and a special person all my own.
Best of all, my beautiful real millefiori glass necklace that someone made me will get to come with me to my new home, wherever that turns out to be. So if you would like to meet a kitty with an eye on the future and her heart in the right place, please just contact Helping PAWS and ask for me, Millefiori!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
