...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Red foxes eat lots of mice and chipmunks, which seems to reduce the number of Lyme-infected ticks on a landscape.
My eyes felt dry and tired after an early morning and a long, windy day. When an orange blur streaked across in front of my car, though, suddenly my eyes were wide open. A fox!
I slowed down and pulled onto the wide, gravel shoulder to see if I could get a better look, but I was fully expecting the fox to melt into the shadows. Instead, it trotted along the opposite shoulder, and then paused on the top of a steep bank that plunged into a dark forest. I dug my camera out of my backpack and started clicking away. The fox’s nose was deep into something delicious lying just over the edge. When I finally looked away from the viewfinder, I discovered that a second fox had joined the first.
