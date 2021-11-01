The Rev. Suzanne Wasilczuk of Duluth reflects on diversity, appreciation and goodwill to all as she visits Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists as guest speaker by way of Zoom on Sunday at 10 a.m. She uses song to express her enthusiasm and hope for the coming holidays.
Celebrating Thanksgiving’s symbolic gathering, “Christians and Pagans, Together at the Table,” Wasilczuk projects that “Much like last year, we will gather in person, or by phone and internet; folks of many different religious and political persuasions — together, to pray in peace and harmony in our attempts at mutual understanding.”
BHUU has resumed gathering at the fellowship hall, but continues all services on Zoom for the benefit of the whole fellowship. Visitors may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link needed. See bluehillsuu.org for more information.
