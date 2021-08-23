NWWIB and Sawyer County Lac Courte Oreilles EDC to offer Re-Entry Culinary Academy
It is no secret that the local region needs cooks and food preparation workers. In fact, this occupation, which already has a shortage, is expected to grow by another 4.3% in the next year.
The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) and the Sawyer County Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SCLCOEDC), in partnership with the Sawyer County Jail and Sawyer County Justice Programs, are working toward a solution by offering a Re-Entry Culinary Academy. It is the hope that graduates of the program will help meet the demand for line cooks, prep cooks, managers, and chefs at resorts and businesses in Northwestern Wisconsin.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for a significant influx of talent into the hospitality industry for our region,” said Scott Schultz, director of industry and innovation for the NWWIB. “Resorts and restaurants are in need of the skills the participants in this course are learning; we hope to assist in filling some of those gaps with this program. This academy is packed with four industry recognized credentials that will set the participants up for success in the hospitality industry.”
The NWWIB will conduct the Re-Entry Culinary Academy with eligible Sawyer County Jail inmates on Tuesday, Aug. 31, working through the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute’s Kitchen Cook & Guest Service Gold – Tourism, ServSafe for Food Handlers, and RealCareer Work Readiness curriculum. The skills gained through the Culinary Academy will set participants on the pathway to obtain employment and grow the economy.
“Culinary attractions are a key driver to our local economy, and this top-tier training will provide numerous immediate opportunities for those in attendance,” said Mike Gardner, SCLCOEDC Executive Director.
The program has been offered already in several county jails throughout Northwestern Wisconsin, most recently in Bayfield and Price County. Both programs saw considerable interest from inmates. An anonymous donation to the SCLCOEDC provided the necessary resources to take the programming directly to Sawyer County Jail inmates.
“We are pleased to utilize this generous donation and work with NWWIB to offer this training to Sawyer County residents,” said Gardner.
For more information about any of NWWIB’s Business and Job Seeker services: Scott Schultz, sschultz@nwwib.com or 715.201.8493.
