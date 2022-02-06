Meet Kevin Scott

Job title: Photographer and graphic designer

Photos and video online: I currently don’t sell my photography, but my work is on my Instagram, (@kevscottphotography) and Facebook (Kev Scott Photography) pages.

Sports played at AHS: Basketball and long distance in track (now helping coach both at the high school)

Awards at AHS: “Hardest worker” award for basketball team in 2021, lettered in track and basketball

GPA at AHS: 3.5/4.0

Favorite movie: Cars

Favorite musician & song: Luke Combs, “Dear Today”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite subject in school: History, and marketing

Favorite superhero: Spiderman because it would be fun to be swingin’ around all the time.

Other interests: Friends, family, photography, and watching sports

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments