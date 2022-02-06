Meet Kevin Scott
Job title: Photographer and graphic designer
Photos and video online: I currently don’t sell my photography, but my work is on my Instagram, (@kevscottphotography) and Facebook (Kev Scott Photography) pages.
Sports played at AHS: Basketball and long distance in track (now helping coach both at the high school)
Awards at AHS: “Hardest worker” award for basketball team in 2021, lettered in track and basketball
GPA at AHS: 3.5/4.0
Favorite movie: Cars
Favorite musician & song: Luke Combs, “Dear Today”
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite subject in school: History, and marketing
Favorite superhero: Spiderman because it would be fun to be swingin’ around all the time.
Other interests: Friends, family, photography, and watching sports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.