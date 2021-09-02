Edward Sukala,73, of Rockford, IL died August 19, 2021 after a brief illness.
Son of Frank and Lillian Sukala of Moquah. He was a 1965 graduate of Ondossagon High School and served with the Army in Vietnam. Ed work for Twin Disc for 20 years then for 35 years at Chrysler Corp and just recently retired.
Survived by his wife Linda, Daughter Tracy, and son Christopher (Evelyn). Sisters Carol Massey, Marie Rosen (Robert), Theresa Jaskoviak (Robert). Brothers John Sukala( Dawn), Robert Sukala (LaRae), Richard Sukala, nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents Frank and Lillian Sukala and Frank JR. (Cork).
Cremation rights were accorded per his wishes.
