...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Angela Blums named UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna because she exemplifies UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s mission of making education accessible to all and helping others to achieve success.
Angela Blums, Ph.D., associate professor of early childhood, was named UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna at the campus’ Commencement Ceremony on May 20.
A St. Paul, Minnesota, native, Blums (née Merritt) left high school during her junior year, earned her GED and moved to Rice Lake, where she worked at the former Rainbow Home Center. Although college seemed unattainable, Blums eventually enrolled at UW-Barron County where she credits the guidance, encouragement, and mentorship of various faculty members for her success. While at UW-BC, Blums was president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, co-president of Campus Greens, worked as a psychology tutor and received the Student Involvement Award in 2006.
