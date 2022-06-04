UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna

Angela Blums named UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna because she exemplifies UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s mission of making education accessible to all and helping others to achieve success.

 Photo submitted

Angela Blums, Ph.D., associate professor of early childhood, was named UW-Eau Claire – Barron County’s 2022 Distinguished Alumna at the campus’ Commencement Ceremony on May 20.

A St. Paul, Minnesota, native, Blums (née Merritt) left high school during her junior year, earned her GED and moved to Rice Lake, where she worked at the former Rainbow Home Center. Although college seemed unattainable, Blums eventually enrolled at UW-Barron County where she credits the guidance, encouragement, and mentorship of various faculty members for her success. While at UW-BC, Blums was president of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, co-president of Campus Greens, worked as a psychology tutor and received the Student Involvement Award in 2006.

