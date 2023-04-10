Kenny Bednarek ran his first 200 meters and first individual event of the 2023 season on Saturday at the Miramar Invitational in Miramar, Florida.

The 2018 Rice Lake grad placed third in the event in a time of 20.37 seconds. American Christian Coleman and Ketsile Tebogo of Botswana took the top two spots in exactly 20 seconds.

