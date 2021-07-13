This is only a sample of the 90 incidents the Price County Sheriff’s Department responded to from June 28 to July 5.
June 28
A male 9-1-1 caller reported being threatened by another male.
A caller reported physical abuse to a domestic dog.
A caller reported suspicious activity and a trespassing complaint regarding a male subject.
June 29
A caller reported a barking dog in the neighborhood that had been barking all night long for the past four or five nights.
A caller reported seeing a child walking along U.S. Hwy. 8.
A caller reported property damage at a residence.
Multiple calls were received reporting an injured deer in the southbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 8
A report was received of two individuals in two separate vehicles had been speeding through the campground and almost hit a child near the road.
A caller reported a possible injured eagle in the field near the caller’s residence.
An employee at an area bar called and requested a deputy remove a male subject from the property.
June 30
A caller reported an adult male subject had been at an area business and used several swear words in front of a juvenile.
A 9-1-1 caller requested a deputy patrol the campground for a female motorcycle driver who was giving motorcycle rides to young children. The caller reported none of the children were wearing helmets and the caller was concerned for their safety.
June 30
A caller reported the theft of 30 green, metal property marking posts.
A Phillips Police Officer reported he had been advised that someone was in a condemned building with a flashlight.
July 1
A caller reported someone had spray painted vulgar language on their mailbox.
A caller reported a horse walking down the roadway in the Town of Harmony.
July 2
A female caller reported someone was in her garage.
An out-of-area caller requested a welfare check on a friend who had been camping in the area and no communication had been made.
July 3
An anonymous caller reported a vehicle had gotten stuck in the ditch.
A caller informed they had gotten a text message from an individual the caller has a restraining order for.
July 4
A 9-1-1 caller reported a lot of capped syringes all over the roadway.
A 9-1-1 caller requested assistance for a female subject in the middle of the road.
A bartender reported a fight in progress.
