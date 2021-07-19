Driver Gabe Wand found plenty of success in a busy night in the sulky at the harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair last Thursday.
The Dodgeville native won six of nine races on the day after Wednesday's heats were moved to Thursday following rain showers on the first day of the fair. Instead of running two heats of each event, the day's races were kept to one running.
In the final race of the day, SB Bodacious, a 5-year-old gelding, was guided to the win by Wand in the fastest time of the day, crossing the finish line in one minute and 57 seconds, just 2/5ths of second from match the Barron County Fairgrounds track record of 1:56 and 3/5ths set in 2017 by PV Miracle. Yet, the fast time Thursday was also barely enough to hold onto the win during the Division 2 Free For All as Mystery Dragon, driven by Richard Bertrand, clocked 1:57 and 3/5th to take second in the race.
Wand, the 2019 Wisconsin Harness Horse Association driver of the year, also drove Millennial, a 4-year-old he owns to the win in Division 2 Free for All pace with a time of 1:57 and 4/5ths to take home the $3,000 purse.
It was Dance Traveler that got Wand his first victory on the day. The 5-year-old won the race the closest race of the day, which featured nonwinners of $1,000 over the last four starts. Dance Traveler was awarded the victory as both he and Big Chute, two horses owned by QKS Racing of Sacramento, Calif., finished in 2:02 and 3/5ths.
Wand added a victory by driving Go Away N Play, a 5-year-old mare, to the win in a race that featured a field of nonwinners of a parimuteul race this year. Go Away N Play defeated Major Mac by 2/5ths of a second.
It was Jagged Little Pill carrying Wand to the victory in the race that feature horses that have fewer than $2,500 lifetime winnings. The 3-year-old filly won in 2:10, 3/5ths ahead of Hang Ten Tuck. In completing four wins in five races as part of Thursday's scheduled program of races, Wand drove Al-mar Spicey Talk, trained by Horvat, to a win in 2:06 and 2/5ths, more than a second ahead of runner-up Nimble Trimble, driven by Orval Bronkhorst of Brandon in Fond du Lac County.
In the Free for All one-mile trot that wrapped up Wednesday's scheduled events ran on Thursday, Bringoverthemoney, driven by Gary Magee, raced to a win for the $5,000 purse, the largest of the fair's races. The 6-year-old, trained by Katrina Horvat of Cadott, finished in 2:04, to edge Lone Star Tap, trained and driven by Brandon Jenson of Washington, Pa., by 1/5th of a second.
Ivar, driven by Ken Stauffer of Thorp, won in 2:00 over Bobleeswagger, guided by Bertrand, by 4/5ths of a second in the nonwinners of $15,000 lifetime race. Stauffer also guided pacer Explainnotcomplain to the victory a race of nonwinners over their last four starts. Explainnotcomplain won in a time of 2:00 and 2/5ths ahead of Wizzel Stix's 2:01 and 3/5ths.
The harness racing horses will be competing in Mineral Point this weekend before returning to the Barron County Fairgrounds in August. The fairgrounds will be hosting additional harness races Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. A total of $4,000 will be up for grabs to be split equally among all the races.
