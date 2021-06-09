Hayward Hurricanes senior Gibson Walsh shot a 93 at the WIAA Division 2 boys golf sectional meet at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls Tuesday, June 8, falling short of qualifying for the state meet.

The top two teams in the sectional were Lakeland Union, with a score of 323; and host Black River Falls, 328. Both advance to the state meet.

Advancing to the state meet as individuals are Northwestern's Trent Meyer, who shot a 72 to earn the first place medal; as well as Osceola's Jacob Hall, with 75; and Ben Biskupski of McDonell-Regis, who shot a 76.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments