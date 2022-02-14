Beise hired to lead Warrior softball
Jackie Beise has been hired to be the next head coach for Rice Lake High School softball. The decision was approved by the Board of Education at Monday's meeting.
Beise was the assistant for last year's team. She replaces Tyler Moore, who held the role for two seasons. Beise previously coached the varsity softball team at Birchwood for 10 years, where she led the team to one conference title, a pair of regional titles and one runner-up finish at sectionals.
"During her tenure, Jackie's teams not only experienced success, but more importantly, she helped develop young ladies of character and integrity," Rice Lake Athletic Director Tim Lipke said.
Beise is a health and physical education teacher at Rice Lake Middle School.
Skiers qualify for state
Rice Lake Warriors boys and girls alpine ski teams each finished runner-up this year in the Northern High School Ski and Snowboard Conference. Both teams also qualified for the upcoming state championships at Mount La Crosse scheduled for Sunday and Monday.
Andrew Nelson placed fourth overall, as he took fourth in the slalom and giant slalom and was sixth for the super giant slalom. Also finishing in the top 10 overall were Ben Nuebel in seventh and Arsen Crisler in ninth. Gavin Stenseth placed 11th for the Warriors. Crisler's best finish was sixth in the slalom, while Nuebel was seventh in both the slalom and super giant slalom. Natalie Nolin led the Rice Lake girls in taking 11th overall, with her best finish 11th in the slalom.
MacDonald to run collegiately at Minnesota State
Rice Lake High School senior Alexi MacDonald signed her letter of intent on Friday to run cross country for the Minnesota State University-Mankato.
The Mavericks compete in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
MacDonald is a three-time state qualifier and program record-holder for the five-kilometer distance. This year she placed sixth at the Division 2 state meet, the second best mark in team history. She also helped the Warriors to their best finish as a team by taking sixth.
Cameron girls hoops scores win over Hayward
In its only game of the week, the Cameron girls basketball team took down Hayward on Feb. 8 in Cameron.
The Comets pulled ahead by six at the break and kept the momentum going after halftime.
Eden Dellinger led Cameron with 12 points and eight rebounds. Brittany Breed scored 11, while Maddie Wall had four points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cameron hosted Northwestern on Tuesday night and travels to Spooner on Thursday to conclude the regular season. The Comets received a No. 5 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will host No. 12 Boyceville on Feb. 22.
Kipsters compete at Rochester
At a weekend meet in Rochester, Minn., the Kipsters gymnasts from Deutsch's Gymnastics Training Center came in sixth for level six competitors.
Brynn Kraczak of Rice Lake came in fourth at 8.675 on the balance beam and fifth for the vault at 8.5 for level six junior A gymnasts. Her all-around score of 34.175 was a personal best. Livia Jefferies of Barron placed fourth for the uneven bars at 8.675. At level six junior B, Cameron's Ashlynn LaBrie best score of 8.975 came in the floor exercise, while Ella Weimert of Rice Lake also had her top score of 8.8 in the same event.
Competing at level nine, Anna Leamy of Rice Lake took first on the beam at 8.325 and was runner-up in both the floor exercise (8.6) and vault (8.525).
