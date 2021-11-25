SPOONER– In the Heart O’ North Conference, girls basketball action got started on Monday, Nov. 22, when Ashland traveled to Rice Lake. Several games were played on Tuesday, Nov. 23, with Durand at Cameron, New Richmond at St. Croix Falls, and Stanley-Boyd at Ladysmith, all non-conference contests.
The Spooner Rails girls, led by Coach Dan Rosenbush, will get their season underway on Tuesday, Nov. 30, when they host the St. Croix Falls Saints at 7:15 p.m.
Upcoming games
Spooner next plays on the road at Ashland, as they travel north to take on the Oredockers at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
Spooner will host the next two games.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Rails girls will play the Ladysmith Lumber Jills at 7:15 p.m.
The Hayward Hurricanes will play at Spooner at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
