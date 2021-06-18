Seven Hayward Hurricane girls athletes in five events are advancing to the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships in La Crosse Friday, June 25 after placing in the fop four at the Division 2 sectional meet in Osceola Thursday, June 17.
The Hurricane 4-by-400 meter relay of freshman Avery Poppe, junior Ana Johnson, sophomore Camilla Bonicatto and senior Sierra Clifford took first place at the sectional in 4:05.33. They beat second-place Mosinee by 3.49 seconds.
Also placing in the top four at Osceola and advancing to state are:
Sierra Clifford in the 400-meter dash, third in 58.26 seconds.
Senior Eliana Malnourie in the 1600 meter run, third in 5:07.75; and the 3200 meter run, second in 11:50.96.
The 4 by 200 meter relay (Camilla Bonicatto, senior Holly Miller, sophomore Sarah Grubbs and Ana Johnson), fourth in 1:48.57.
Also competing in the sectional for the Canes was junior Talia Brinker, who took seventh in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet 6 inches.
Ana Johnson placed 13th in the long jump with 14-09.
In the boys sectional meet, Hurricane junior Owen Stamp placed eighth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.46 seconds. The 4 by 400 meter relay of Jeremiah Sanderson, Matt Halberg, Berkeley Diedrich and Owen Stamp placed 13th in 3:47.53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.