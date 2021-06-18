Seven Hayward Hurricane girls athletes in five events are advancing to the WIAA Division 2 state track and field championships in La Crosse Friday, June 25 after placing in the fop four at the Division 2 sectional meet in Osceola Thursday, June 17.

The Hurricane 4-by-400 meter relay of freshman Avery Poppe, junior Ana Johnson, sophomore Camilla Bonicatto and senior Sierra Clifford took first place at the sectional in 4:05.33. They beat second-place Mosinee by 3.49 seconds.

Also placing in the top four at Osceola and advancing to state are:

Sierra Clifford in the 400-meter dash, third in 58.26 seconds.

Senior Eliana Malnourie in the 1600 meter run, third in 5:07.75; and the 3200 meter run, second in 11:50.96.

The 4 by 200 meter relay (Camilla Bonicatto, senior Holly Miller, sophomore Sarah Grubbs and Ana Johnson), fourth in 1:48.57.

Also competing in the sectional for the Canes was junior Talia Brinker, who took seventh in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet 6 inches.

Ana Johnson placed 13th in the long jump with 14-09.

In the boys sectional meet, Hurricane junior Owen Stamp placed eighth in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.46 seconds. The 4 by 400 meter relay of Jeremiah Sanderson, Matt Halberg, Berkeley Diedrich and Owen Stamp placed 13th in 3:47.53.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments