Butternut Area Horseshoe League
June 10
Team W L
Bobber's** 37 3
OK Corral 40 8
Double D's 2 39 17
The Grove 1 33 15
Double D's 1 29 27
The Grove 2* 17 31
MT Pockets** 9 31
Dead Squirrel 1 9 39
Dead Squirrel 1 3 45
*Bye **Rained out
Ringers: C. Lawver, D. Maier 19; M. Dennis 17; L. Prellwitz 16; L. Linsmeyer 14; G. Polencheck 12; A. Lenzen 11; J. Bruch, M. Bruun, Sv. Esberner 10
Doubles: M. Dennis, C. Lawver 3; D. Maier, A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz, J. Bruch 2
2021 NORTHWOODS BASS LEAGUE
Weekly Results: 4. Buckskin Lake (LMB weigh-in tourney) --- June 08, 2021
Weekly Points League Points
Glen Balsavich 12 28
Skip Sommerfeldt 2 24
Jon Werkmeister 6 24
Todd Nelson 4 16
JD Draxler 8 16
Wayne Balsavich -- 10
Chris Schloer 2 8
Eric Sitte 2 6
Gary Slagle -- 2
Steve Sitte -- 2
Art Reinhardt -- 2
Phil Lindberg -- --
Beth Sommerfeldt -- --
Natalie Scribner -- --
Dustin Scribner -- --
Most Bass: Glen Balsavich -- 2 LMB @ 7.1 lbs.
JD Draxler -- 2 LMB @ 5.2 lbs.
Jon Werkmeister -- 2 LMB @ 4.4 lbs.
Todd Nelson -- 2 LMB @ 4.2 lbs.
Longest Bass: 19.0" Largemouth – Glen Balsavich
Upcoming Schedule: June 15 -- Lac du Flambeau Chain
June 22 -- Squirrel Lake
June 29 -- Cranberry Lake
July 6 -- Chippewa Flowage
Butternut Lake Walleye League
Price/Ashland County, Wisconsin
Weekly Results: 2. Butternut Lake (weigh-in event) --- June 9, 2021
Weekly Weight (lbs) League Weight
Chad Dorner 6.0 8.9
Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 1.9 5.1
Mike Case 1.9 4.1
Skip Sommerfeldt 0 2.8
Henry Rauschenbach 2.6 2.6
Brad Meskill 2.4 2.4
Joe Bablick 2.3 2.3
Jared Case 0 2.2
Jason Valiga -- 2.0
Joe Binning 1.4 1.4
Jim Mergen 1.2 1.2
Frank Peterson 1.0 1.0
Brandon Myher 1.0 1.0
Rory Michalski 0.6 0.6
Most Walleye: Chad Dorner -- 3 walleye @ 6.0 lbs.
Henry Rauschenbach -- 3 walleye @ 2.6 lbs.
Brad Meskill -- 3 walleye @ 2.4 lbs.
Joe Bablick -- 3 walleye @ 2.3 lbs.
Longest Walleye: 24.3” walleye – Chad Dorner
16.5” walleye – Brad Meskill
16.5” walleye – Henry Rauschenbach
Upcoming Schedule: June 16 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
June 23 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
June 30 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake
