Butternut Area Horseshoe League

June 10

Team W L

Bobber's** 37 3

OK Corral 40 8

Double D's 2 39 17

The Grove 1 33 15

Double D's 1 29 27

The Grove 2* 17 31

MT Pockets** 9 31

Dead Squirrel 1 9 39

Dead Squirrel 1 3 45

*Bye **Rained out

Ringers: C. Lawver, D. Maier 19; M. Dennis 17; L. Prellwitz 16; L. Linsmeyer 14; G. Polencheck 12; A. Lenzen 11; J. Bruch, M. Bruun, Sv. Esberner 10

Doubles: M. Dennis, C. Lawver 3; D. Maier, A. Lenzen, L. Prellwitz, J. Bruch 2

2021 NORTHWOODS BASS LEAGUE

Weekly Results: 4. Buckskin Lake (LMB weigh-in tourney) --- June 08, 2021

Weekly Points League Points

Glen Balsavich 12 28

Skip Sommerfeldt 2 24

Jon Werkmeister 6 24

Todd Nelson 4 16

JD Draxler 8 16

Wayne Balsavich -- 10

Chris Schloer 2 8

Eric Sitte 2 6

Gary Slagle -- 2

Steve Sitte -- 2

Art Reinhardt -- 2

Phil Lindberg -- --

Beth Sommerfeldt -- --

Natalie Scribner -- --

Dustin Scribner -- --

Most Bass: Glen Balsavich -- 2 LMB @ 7.1 lbs.

JD Draxler -- 2 LMB @ 5.2 lbs.

Jon Werkmeister -- 2 LMB @ 4.4 lbs.

Todd Nelson -- 2 LMB @ 4.2 lbs.

Longest Bass: 19.0" Largemouth – Glen Balsavich

Upcoming Schedule: June 15 -- Lac du Flambeau Chain

June 22 -- Squirrel Lake

June 29 -- Cranberry Lake

July 6 -- Chippewa Flowage

Butternut Lake Walleye League

Price/Ashland County, Wisconsin

Weekly Results: 2. Butternut Lake (weigh-in event) --- June 9, 2021

Weekly Weight (lbs) League Weight

Chad Dorner 6.0 8.9

Brian (Beef) Petkovsek 1.9 5.1

Mike Case 1.9 4.1

Skip Sommerfeldt 0 2.8

Henry Rauschenbach 2.6 2.6

Brad Meskill 2.4 2.4

Joe Bablick 2.3 2.3

Jared Case 0 2.2

Jason Valiga -- 2.0

Joe Binning 1.4 1.4

Jim Mergen 1.2 1.2

Frank Peterson 1.0 1.0

Brandon Myher 1.0 1.0

Rory Michalski 0.6 0.6

Most Walleye: Chad Dorner -- 3 walleye @ 6.0 lbs.

Henry Rauschenbach -- 3 walleye @ 2.6 lbs.

Brad Meskill -- 3 walleye @ 2.4 lbs.

Joe Bablick -- 3 walleye @ 2.3 lbs.

Longest Walleye: 24.3” walleye – Chad Dorner

16.5” walleye – Brad Meskill

16.5” walleye – Henry Rauschenbach

Upcoming Schedule: June 16 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

June 23 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

June 30 -- Bobber’s on Butternut Lake

