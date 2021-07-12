Rockin Robins
PHOTO SUBMITTED

Members of the 2021 Park Falls Rockin Robins T-ball team include, front row: Mya Brown, Aubrie Williams, Brooklynn Perez 2nd row: Casey Kleczewski, Easton Johnson, Rowan Fuller, Peyton Waltenberg, Dalton Huegli, Daymien Szymik Back row: Coaches Mackenzie Jarvis and Chris Jarvis missing: Isaac Kjetland.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments