MAPLE — Carter Schulz placed first and four other Warriors finished runner-up in their respective weight classes for Rice Lake wrestling team at a Division 2 regional at Northwestern High School on Saturday to reach next week's sectional tournament.
Schulz, Brody Lammers, Ben Drost, Lucas Sirek and Aidan Drost will be action at next Saturday's sectional in Amery.
Schulz (33-7) had the top seed in the 113-pound weight class and with only three wrestlers in the bracket he had a bye into the championship match. The senior then earned a 5-1 decision over Northwestern's Tommy Brown to win a regional title.
Lammers had the benefit of just two in his 120 weight class and he faced the top seed Trenton Kirkland of Hayward/Northwood in the title match. Kirkland got Lammers (21-13) to the mat in three minutes, and nine seconds as the Rice Lake sophomore finished in second.
Ben Drost (9-10) picked up a 8-2 win in the 132 semifinals over Spooner/Webster's AJ Anderson to reach the title bout. There Drost lost by fall to Hayward/Northwood's Drake Marks, but with his earlier victory over Anderson Drost was runner-up.
Sirek (10-10) pinned Pierce Schroeder of Spooner/Webster in 5:05 to win his semifinal match at 138. Then in the championship it was Logan Trautt of Northwestern that pinned Sirek.
Aidan Drost (19-15) faced Barron's Anthony Mashak in the 182 semifinals, with Drost earning a 17-0 tech fall to reach the title match. Drost finished runner-up as Ian Smith of Northwestern got the win by fall in the championship.
Nathaniel Windorski just missed out on reaching sectionals as he took third at 195. Windorski matched up against the top seed in Northwestern's Jay Kauffman in the semis with Windorski (20-16) pinning his opponent in just 0:33. In the title match Windorski met Barron's Austin Bladow, as Bladow won by fall in 3:46. Windorski then faced Hayward/Northwood's Bradey Gottwald for second and Gottwald got Windorski to the mat in 3:46.
Aydyn Strong was fourth for the Warriors at 220. Strong (10-12) lost by a 12-2 major decision in the semis to Northwestern's Devon Walker, and then in the consolation semis he dropped a 13-8 contest to Haward/Northwood's Deangelo Sardina.
Barron to send five to sectionals
Bladow, Mason Ecklor and William Weise each won their weight classes, while Joseph Mashak and Daniel Senneff each were runner-up as five Golden Bears head to Amery next week.
Bladow (25-11) had gotten Gottwald to the mat in 1:44 in the semis before pinning Windorski in the title match. Ecklor (11-3) won by fall in 1:52 over Ashland's Jackson Fiamoncinni in the 145 semifinals before an 11-3 major decision over Spooner/Webster's Ethan Melton in the title bout. Weise (36-7) got Andrew Bourque to the mat in 4:18 in his semifinal at 285, and then in the championship he got a pin in the final minute over Ashland's David Granados.
Joseph Mashak (25-19) won a 14-6 major decision in the 152 semis but then was defeated by an 11-3 major decision by Spooner/Webster's Brody Jepson in the championship. Senneff (19-21) lost his semifinal bout at 170 to Spooner/Webster's Brandon Meister but with just three wrestlers in the bracket he advanced to a second-place match and Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman was disqualified so Senneff finished second.
